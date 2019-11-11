FIRST ALERT: This Week Will Feature, Wet Weather & Extreme Cold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This is the last day of near average temperatures with plenty of sunshine before a major cold blast moves down from the North.
Today, high temperatures will reach the lower 70s.
Tonight - Expect dry conditions as the clouds begin to increase across the area. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s. Most areas will remain dry, with the rain holding off until Tuesday AM.
Tuesday - A cold rain is expected for several hours as a cold front pushes through the area. The areas of rain will reach the Midlands during the late morning hours and continue off and on into the early afternoon. While the rain is falling, we expect temperatures to be in the low 50s and upper 40s.
Tuesday afternoon/evening - The rain will clear out and the temperatures will begin to plummet we expect this to be one of the coldest night of the week with temperatures in the lower 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEDNESDAY- Daytime highs will only reach the upper 40s under sunny skies. The average for this time of year is in the upper 60s.
FIRST ALERT THURSDAY- Thursday morning we will again start in the middle to upper 20s for morning lows.
Temperatures will start to level off for the remainder of the week.
