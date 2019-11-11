First Alert Forecast: Major Cold Snap On The Way!

First Alert Wednesday Morning and Thursday Morning For Extremely Cold Temperatures
A strong cold front will move through the state late tomorrow, this will bring Arctic cold air into the Midlands. This will be the coldest air since February! Highs Wednesday will struggle through the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday morning.
Ahead of the front will be a good area of showers and rain. Skies will become mostly cloudy late today and rain will move in after Midnight and last into midday Tuesday before the colder air rushes in.
Temperatures will slowly rise by late week into the 50s and lows Near 40. Things may get unsettled once again Saturday and middle of next week.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Day Wednesday AM and Thursday AM for very cold morning lows in the middle 20s
- Showers and rain Tuesday morning through midday.
- Sunny and cold Wednesday. 20+ degrees below normal
Forecast:
Today/Veterans Day: Increasing clouds, warmer. High Near 70
Tonight: Showers and periods of rain. Lows upper 40s Rain chance 90% after midnight
Tuesday: Showers and rain early…clearing breezy and turning colder. Highs upper 50s then falling during the day. Rain chance 90%
Wednesday and Thursday (Alert Day for the Morning): Sunny and cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Sunny with Highs in the upper 40s Wednesday…Low 50s Thursday.
