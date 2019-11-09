Veterans Day 5K race held to raise money for wheelchair accessible van

BATESBURG LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Veterans and residents of Batesburg-Leesville came together today for a special Veterans Day 5K.
The race was held to raise the money to buy veteran John “Sully” Sullivan a wheelchair accessible van.
Sully was the VFW commander for South Carolina until he suffered a stroke in 2018.
Now wheelchair-bound, a new van will help him become mobile again.
The 5K walk and run was held by the Lake Murray and Chester D. Townsend VFWs.
Donations for Sully’s van can be sent to VFW 6740 c/o Van For Sully, 950 Rock N. Creek Rd, Leesville, SC 29070.
