Veterans Day Deals: These companies are honoring military members on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From restaurants to theme parks, companies are honoring our military this Veterans Day.
Below is a list of deals. Know of a deal not on the list? Email us.
Carowinds: On Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 17, all service members get free admission.
EdVenture Children’s Museum: Active duty and retired military personnel and their families receive free admission on Monday, Nov. 11. (Military ID required.)
AMC Theatres: Military members get a free large popcorn Friday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 11. Service members can receive a military ticket discount every day. (Military ID required.)
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden: All military personnel (retired and active duty) receive free admission Monday, Nov. 11.
Twin Peaks: Free select menu items for military personnel: Chicken Tenders, Ol’ Fashioned BLT, Cheeseburger and The Wedge Salad.
Starbucks: Free tall brewed coffee for veterans, active duty and military spouses.
Denny’s: From 5 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day, military personnel with a valid ID can enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam.
Freddy’s: Visit on Veterans Day and get a card for a free combo meal.
California Dreaming: One free entree for all military personnel on Veterans Day.
Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch on Nov. 11 from one of 10 entrees on special Veterans Day menu. Proof of service required.
Outback: Get a free Bloomin’ Onion. Plus, their heroes discount goes up to 20% from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11 for all military personnel and first responders with valid ID, plus their immediate family members.
Chili’s: Get a free meal from a select Veterans Day menu.
Applebee’s: Complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu for all veterans and active-duty military.
Chipotle: Buy one get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos when you show your military ID on Nov. 11.
IHOP: Military personnel get a free red, white and blue pancakes order from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Free donut for all military personnel, no purchase necessary.
Zaxby’s: When military personnel buy a TLC sandwich meal, they get one free on Veterans Day.
Little Caesar’s: Free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active duty military receive a free one order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.
Hooters: Free meal for all military personnel from special Veterans Day menu, with valid ID.
Carraba’s: All military personnel and first responders get a free calamari on Veterans Day and 10% off on all future visits.
Red Robin: Military personnel get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries when you dine-in on Veterans Day.
Golden Corral: From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Veterans Day, all military personnel get a free “thank you” dinner.
Planet Fitness: Free club access to military personnel from Nov. 8 through Nov. 15. Active and veteran personnel will have Black Card benefits that week.
Food Lion: Military personnel and their families get a 10% discount on Veterans Day.
Publix: Military personnel and their families get a 10% discount on Veterans Day with proof of service.
Kohls: Nov. 7 through Nov. 11, Kohl’s military discount raised to 30% off in stores nationwide.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.