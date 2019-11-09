Three injured in train vs vehicle accident on Walter McCartha Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people have been injured in a vehicle vs train incident on Walter McCartha Road.
The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. this morning.
Officials with Highway Patrol say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Walter McCartha Road when it entered the railroad tracks.
The vehicle was then struck by a train traveling westbound.
One person was airlifted to Prisma Health Hospital. Two other people were transported by EMS to Prisma Health as well. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Officials say the train stop is controlled by stop sign only.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
