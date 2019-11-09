OCSO seize cocaine and methamphetamine from home on Stilton Road

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A surveillance operation by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has led to the seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine.
“We’d been watching this location for a period of time and obtained a search warrant,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Needless to say these individuals were not very happy to see us approach their little store.”
Officials say three brothers were arrested in the raid that took place on November 7th just after 2 p.m.
Edward Spigner Jr., 47, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Darrell Spigner, 49, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and Anthony Spigner, 19, was charged with simple possession of marijuana.
Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at the home on Stilton Road after concluding the mobile home was being used as a drug house.
According to the incident report, one of the men attempted to flee as soon as they saw the blue lights of the law enforcement vehicles.
Once the suspects were secure, investigators found crack cocaine by the kitchen sink and in a plate in plain view in the living room.
Investigators found a loaded .38 caliber revolver and two .22 caliber rifles. Ammunition for several types of weapons was also found.'
Drug-related paraphernalia including a crack pipe, digital scales, razor blades, and plastic bags were found in the home as well.
“There was even a sign for ‘house rules,’” Sheriff Ravenell said. “Some of those rules urged visitors to remain quiet and draw no attention to this place.”
The hand-made sign stated customers shouldn’t ask for “handouts” or “IOUs.” They were urged to keep their voices down. It also stated that a single Newport cigarette would cost 50 cents.
According to officials, the weapons, ammo, paraphernalia, crack cocaine and methamphetamine seized have a street worth of $3,000.
During hearings today, OCSO Inv. Rob Boyne told the court the surveillance operation revealed that the house was practically a drug “drive-through.”
Boyne asked the court to consider a high bond for Edward Spigner, as well as, ankle monitoring. The court granted the motion for ankle monitoring and set bond on Edward Spigner at $80,000 cash or surety.
Darrell Spigner’s bond was placed at $5,000 cash or surety.
Anthony Spigner’s charge of simple possession was written as a courtesy summons for him to appear for his court appearance on January 30th, 2020.
The ATF assisted with the investigation.
