Motorcyclist dies after striking tractor-trailer on SC277

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist has died after striking a tractor-trailer on SC277.
The incident took place around 1 a.m. this morning.
According to officials, the tractor-trailer was entering SC277 northbound from 1-20 when the trailer became loose from the vehicle. The trailer was blocking both lanes of SC277 when a motorcyclist, also traveling northbound, struck it.
The motorcyclist, 49-year-old Jack C. Greene, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to severe blood loss after suffering blunt trauma to his right leg.
The driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain any injuries.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this accident.
