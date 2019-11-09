FIRST ALERT: Get ready for the bitter cold! Freeze Warning in effect Saturday morning!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself! We’re tracking some of the coldest air of the season this weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· First Alerts have been issued for Saturday and Sunday mornings.
· Temperatures will start each day in the upper 20s and lower 30s. In fact, a Freeze Warning has been issued for the Midlands for Saturday morning. Care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.
· Temperatures will rebound into the mid 50s Saturday afternoon, into the mid 60s by Sunday afternoon, then into the low 70s by Monday on Veterans Day.
· Another cold front will usher in showers by Tuesday and even colder temperatures for Wednesday (Highs in the upper 40s).
· Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s by Thursday morning. As a result, Thursday morning is a First Alert. We’re also expecting a cold rain that day.
First Alert Weather Story:
Saturday morning is a First Alert. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Midlands Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Saturday morning, which means that you’ll need to plan ahead and care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. Highs will climb into the mid 50s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
If you’re going to the South Carolina/App State football game Saturday night, bundle up! Temperatures will fall from the mid 40s at the start of the game into the upper 30s by the end of the game!
Sunday morning is also a First Alert. Morning temperatures will return to the 20s and 30s. By afternoon, highs will climb into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Highs will rebound into the low 70s by Monday on Veterans Day. Then, another strong cold front will bring rain by Tuesday. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. After the front passes to the east, temperatures will sink into the 20s. We’ll watch the rain for you closely.
Even colder weather is expected Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Highs will be in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.
Morning temps will likely be even lower by Thursday morning. Numbers will dip into the mid to upper 20s. That’s why Thursday morning is a First Alert. We’re also expecting a cold rain Thursday, which we’ll also watch closely. More rain is possible next Friday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Alert Day Saturday: Freeze Warning. Morning temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Mostly Sunny.
Alert Day Sunday: Morning temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. Mostly Sunny.
Veterans Day: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs near 70.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Alert Day Thursday: Morning temps in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the low 50s. Mostly Cloudy. Cold Rain (40%).
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.