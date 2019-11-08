Vigil held for Whispering Pines double homicide victims from one year ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a dozen people attended a vigil for two victims who were brutally murdered at a Richland County home one year ago.
Jasmine Richardson, 24, and Brennan Montgomery, 25, were found dead inside a home on Whispering Pines road exactly one year ago in what the coroner calls an “apparent assault.”
According to the news release from the coroner’s office, Richardson, a Hopkins native, died at the scene as a result of “homicidal violence.” Montgomery, also of Hopkins, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Choatte Neal III and Micah Brown are each charged with two counts of murder and currently remain behind bars.
On Thursday, a vigil was held for Richardson and Montgomery. Friends and family lit candles and released balloons in their honor. Richardson’s family said it’s been a hard year living without her.
“It’s like a pain in your chest that won’t go away, hole in your heart,” Jasmine’s 15-year-old brother said.
Adinah Richardson, Jasmine’s mom said the pain has not gotten any easier with time.
“It has been really, really tough,” Adinah Richardson said. “That mighty blow knocked me completely down. The only way I survived it was God.”
Adinah said she wants to see violence in the community stop. She said she never wants another family to feel what her family has felt the past year.
“Today is about celebrating her life and I just feel like I’m blessed to at least had 24 years with her. It wasn’t enough, but I feel blessed to have had that chance with her,” Adinah Richardson said.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is not looking for any other suspects related to this case.
