Trio of Gamecocks accept invites to Senior Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three Gamecocks will take their talents to Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl.
Officials announced wide receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive lineman DJ Wonnum will participate in the senior showcase on January 25, 2020.
Edwards has been key in the success of the Gamecocks’ offense. The wide receiver out of Conway is the team’s leading receiver with 62 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns. Earlier this year, Edwards set the school record for most career catches at South Carolina. He is also 88 yards shy of setting the program mark for most career receiving yards for the Gamecocks. Edwards has also captured the Gamecocks record for consecutive games with a catch.
Wonnum has also made his mark with the Gamecocks during his career. Currently, he has 14 career sacks and is ninth in program history with 29.5 career tackles for loss. Earlier this year, the Stone Mountain, Ga. native registered a career-high three sacks against Kentucky to help him earn the SEC Defensive Player of the Week award.
They join Javon Kinlaw for the showcase. Kinlaw accepted his invitation on Wednesday. The Goose Creek product enters Saturday with five sacks, one shy of the team lead. Kinlaw has started 31 of 34 games for South Carolina and has collected 17 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in his career.
South Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Saturday at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
