Trio of Gamecocks accept invites to Senior Bowl

Edwards has been key in the success of the Gamecocks’ offense. The wide receiver out of Conway is the team’s leading receiver with 62 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns. Earlier this year, Edwards set the school record for most career catches at South Carolina. He is also 88 yards shy of setting the program mark for most career receiving yards for the Gamecocks. Edwards has also captured the Gamecocks record for consecutive games with a catch.