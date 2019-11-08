Spartanburg Co. man offers reward after horse was attacked, had to be euthanized

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WIS) - An Upstate man is offering a $1,000 reward for information after his horse was attacked and had to be euthanized.
Craig Howell lives on Spencer Creek Road in Spartanburg County and says his horse was found Monday morning with deep stab wounds in her chest and three other bad cuts.
He said his wife discovered the wounds about 7 a.m. Monday. The horse had to be euthanized.
Howell says he does not believe the wounds are from another animal and he said an official with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources agreed.
“This outraged so many people in the community, the response had been more than I could have imagined,” Howell said.
Howell said Animal Control came to his property on Thursday and took a statement.
