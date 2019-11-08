Number of Lexington Co. students arrested for school threats skyrockets, new law could be why

“If you’re having a bad day or you’re just joking around and you make some comment about blowing up the school, you’re going to get arrested,” he said. “You’re going to be pulled out of school, you could face suspension, you could face expulsion and that can be on your record, your school transcripts when you try to go to a college. And then you’re in the criminal justice system and it moves slow. The school is going to wait for us to make a determination, meanwhile your fellow students are moving on and you won’t be.”