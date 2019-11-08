My Take: Veterans Day

The midlands has always shown its support for our Veterans. Your contributions to the WIS“Year of the Veteran” campaign have been nothing short of phenomenal. Whether it be through food drives or fundraisers, the WIS viewers have always responded in a big way. In fact, in just the last month, you helped sponsor more than two thousand wreaths to be placed on the graves of fallen heroes at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, through the Wreaths Across America campaign.