My Take: Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Signs of the season are showing up everywhere. Christmas decorations are being hoisted along city streets, Thanksgiving plans are being made and even holiday shopping is already underway.
But before we sit down for that family feast, there’s another holiday coming up. And it’s one which we should all observe. Veterans Day is Monday. It’s our chance to recognize those who have given so much in service of our nation.
The midlands has always shown its support for our Veterans. Your contributions to the WIS“Year of the Veteran” campaign have been nothing short of phenomenal. Whether it be through food drives or fundraisers, the WIS viewers have always responded in a big way. In fact, in just the last month, you helped sponsor more than two thousand wreaths to be placed on the graves of fallen heroes at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, through the Wreaths Across America campaign.
As we approach this year’s official Veterans Day observance, we want to invite you to join us for another event the entire family can enjoy. Each year, hundreds line the streets of downtown Columbia for the Veterans Day parade. WIS is always a proud participant and we encourage you to join us Monday morning for the 41st annual event. If you can’t make it in person, you will be able to watch online with Judi Gatson and Madeline Cuddihy hosting.
But parades are just part of the day. Other events will be happening in communities around the midlands. We encourage you to take part in some way. It can even be something as simple as greeting a Veteran on the street and just thanking them for their service. It’s one more way we can all give thanks.
Finally, on behalf of all WIS employees, we wish to thank all veterans out there for your service.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.