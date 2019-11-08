Missing Sumter woman last seen with man she met on social media found safe

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said a missing Sumter woman who was last seen with someone she met on social media has been found and is safe.
Officials shared news of 21-year-old Kendra Hawkins’ disappearance on Nov. 7.
She was last seen leaving her home on Halloween night with a man she met on social media known as Tyrik. The two were going to Spartanburg, family members told police.
Family members told Sumter PD that Hawkins has left home before and typically returns within a week.
She was found in Newberry Friday morning.
