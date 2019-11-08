Missing Sumter woman last seen with man she met on social media found safe

Kendra Hawkins was found safe in Newberry on Friday morning. (Source: Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 7, 2019 at 10:57 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 11:49 AM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said a missing Sumter woman who was last seen with someone she met on social media has been found and is safe.

Officials shared news of 21-year-old Kendra Hawkins’ disappearance on Nov. 7.

She was last seen leaving her home on Halloween night with a man she met on social media known as Tyrik. The two were going to Spartanburg, family members told police.

UPDATE: Kendra Hawkins, 21, of Sumter, who was reported missing by her family, was located this morning in Newberry and...

Posted by Sumter Police Department on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Family members told Sumter PD that Hawkins has left home before and typically returns within a week.

She was found in Newberry Friday morning.

