Man shot to death in early morning homicide in northeast Columbia identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was shot to death early Thursday morning in northeast Richland County, deputies said.
It happened around 1 a.m. on Chatsworth Road, between Hunt Club Road and Trenholm Road near Windsor Lake.
Deputies said they were called to a domestic dispute and when they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground of a garage.
The man had suffered a gunshot wound and EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.
He’s been identified as Anthony Kennedy, 49, of Columbia.
Deputies said they have identified the shooter, but have not made an arrest. They have not shared the suspect’s name with the public.
This story may be updated.
