1 killed, 3 injured in shootout at illegal gambling business in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A shootout at a home with illegal gambling and alcohol sales in Sumter left one person dead and several others injured.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Wright Street, off Oakland Avenue near S. Washington Street, police said.
Officers said two men they consider suspects -- Florentino Wilson and another man who has not been identified -- spent time at the house on Thursday earlier in the night.
When they went back to the home around 11:30, police said they were armed, and that prompted a shootout between them and several other patrons of the illegal business.
Wilson was killed. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital but he could not be saved. Police said he was 57-years-old and from Sumter.
Officials took two other people to the hospital who were patrons involved with the shootout. The men, identified as 42-year-old Nathaniel Alford and 23-year-old Shanta McGee, have since been released.
Another person, Deshawn Gregg, 28, went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He’s still in the hospital but is stable, police said.
Investigators said eight others were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
