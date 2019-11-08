First Alert Forecast: Freeze WARNING in effect, cold air moving in!

First Alert Saturday and Sunday Morning For Freezing Temperatures
Freeze WARNING In Effect 3AM-9AM Saturday For All of The Midlands
Strong high pressure moves into the state today, clearing our skies and giving us unseasonably cold air for winter, let alone early November! It will be sunny and windy for much of the day, but wind will subside by this evening.
Temperatures in the morning will be at or below freezing -- 29 to 32 degrees.
This will put an end to the growing season and any plants would be severely damaged or die. Pets should be brought inside or given a warm place during the coldest hours.
Carolina sunshine tomorrow and Sunday will look great, however temperatures will still be well below normal.
First Alert Thursday AM For Freezing Temperatures
Round two of arctic air comes in late Wednesday. This will be the new and improved “coldest air of the season” as overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will be in the 20s.
Again, this cold blast will be stronger than the one over the weekend. Thursday morning, Nov. 14, we could see low temperatures in the mid 20s.
- First Alert Day Saturday and Sunday for sharply colder air moving into the state with lows in the 30s
- First Alert Day NEXT Thursday for very cold air as we’ll see lows in the 20s
Today: Clearing skies, becoming sunny, breezy and cool. Highs middle to upper 50s.
First Alert Tonight (Sat AM): Clear and cold. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Saturday: Sunny and cool. Highs lower 50s.
First Alert Saturday Night (Sun AM): Clear and cold. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs lower 60s.
