Collision involving pedestrians blocks all lanes on Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia has forced officials to close a portion of the road.
Officials said the collision happened on the 900 block of Sunset Boulevard and all lanes are currently blocked.
According to the West Columbia Police Department, pedestrians were involved with the collision. At this point, the condition of the pedestrians is unknown. It is also unclear what caused the collision.
Motorists are urged to use an alternate route if headed in this direction.
