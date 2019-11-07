Voters choose to remove King’s name from street in Kansas City, opening wounds, discussion

"It's a good sign that people are wanting to come forward and work with the city, but they need to understand it's going to require sacrifice," Alderman said. "It's not as easy as 'let's find a convenient street to name for Dr. King.' They'll have to change the identity of a street they've known for a long time, with business and property owners to bear some costs, along with hard discussions of racism and exclusion. I'm not saying it should be divisive, but it needs to be accompanied with really genuine, hard conversations."