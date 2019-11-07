Third man arrested as part of drug sting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Holly Hill man has been arrested to end a drug surveillance operation that lasted for months in Orangeburg County.
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Tremaine White was arrested Wednesday after investigators watched activity at a hotel in Santee dating back to September. During the investigation, deputies arrested 26-year-old Andre Gulley and 27-year-old Alonzo Mays. Gulley was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
After retrieving evidence of his involvement with the operation, White was found at the Highway 601 motel in Santee on Tuesday. OCSO used a K9 officer to search the motel room. During the search, they found a loaded 9mm gun, digital scales, a grinder, and packing material.
White was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, and simple possession of marijuana.
Bond was set on Thursday for White at $131,015.
