Sheriff to update public on two Richland County homicide cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has called a news conference to discuss two homicide investigations from 2019.
He is expected to share new details about a man who was gunned down in broad daylight while driving on Two Notch Road last Friday.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Peterson, of Irmo. The last information shared by the sheriff about that case was that deputies are looking for a black Dodge Dart suspected to be part of the shooting.
The other case Lott will discuss is from May, when a man was killed on Bluff Road near the Congaree National Park in Gasden.
Richard Lamar Patterson, 31, of Columbia, died in that shooting.
