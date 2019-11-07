Sheriff: Deadly shooting on Two Notch Road was ‘assassination,’ not random

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The news of a shooting on Two Notch Road in the middle of the day shocked many in the community, but Sheriff Leon Lott doesn’t want people to be scared.
In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Lott said the shooting was targeted and premeditated -- not random.
It happened Nov. 1 on Two Notch near the Columbia Mall.
Deputies said 28-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Peterson, of Irmo, was driving in his car when two men in another car drove by and shot him.
Those men have been arrested, Lott said. They are Aaron Evans, 44, and Simeon Miller, 25. Deputies with the Richland County Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals tracked the suspects down on Nov. 6.
Both Evans and Miller face murder charges.
Lott said the victim, Peterson, knew the suspects. He called Peterson’s death a targeted hit and an assassination.
All three men were at the courthouse in downtown Columbia earlier in the day on Nov. 1, Lott said.
When Peterson left, deputies believe Evans and Miller followed him until he dropped someone off in Dentsville, near Two Notch Road.
Investigators said as soon as the suspects knew Peterson was driving alone, they opened fire on him.
Peterson later died at the hospital.
Lott thanked the public, saying deputies solved the case because of help from the community.
“Working together, we can have an impact on this crime problem,” Lott said.
The sheriff did not elaborate on the relationship between the victim and suspects, or detail any disagreements between the men.
