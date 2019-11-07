Orangeburg Co. deputies in search of witnesses in connection with shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for witnesses who may have information about a deadly shooting.
According to officials, they’re also looking for 16-year-old Steven Elmore. Investigators were told he was at the scene of the shooting that took place on Wednesday.
Deputies arrived at the Sulton Drive in Orangeburg around 2 p.m. Witnesses told investigators that two men were involved in an altercation that ended with shots being fired. Investigators are working to find the motive behind the shooting.
If anyone has any information about Elmore’s whereabouts or the shooting, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
