No plans to consolidate Airport High, Brookland-Cayce High, district officials say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Lexington School District Two announced Wednesday there are no plans in place to consolidate Airport High and Brookland-Cayce High.
The announcement comes less than a week after rumors surfaced that the two schools would consolidate.
Brookland-Cayce head football coach and athletic director Rusty Charpia said there was a possibility the consolidation could happen. He made those comments to WIS Sports Reporter Joe Gorchow before Friday’s football game between the Bearcats and the Eagles.
“Airport and Brookland-Cayce High Schools both have rich and storied histories stretching back decades in this community,” members of the Lexington Two Board of Trustees said in a statement. “Both high schools have received significant upgrades and additions, thanks to voter approval in 2014 of a $225 million construction plan for district schools.”
The board also added they will continue to support both schools “as independent schools — today and in the future.”
