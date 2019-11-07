Learning how to avoid compassion fatigue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2nd Annual Compassion Fatigue Retreat is a day-long education opportunity to help those who serve some of the most vulnerable among us.
The retreat offers strategies on how to relax, relate and release while serving others.
Compassion fatigue has been described as the cost of caring for others who are in emotional and physical pain.
It is characterized by deep physical and emotional exhaustion and a pronounced change in the helper’s ability to feel empathy for their patients, their loved ones and their co-workers.
Macie Smith is a gerontologist social worker and says compassion fatigue is marked by increased cynicism at work, a loss of enjoyment of one’s career and eventually can transform into depression, secondary traumatic stress and stress-related illnesses.
The most insidious aspect of compassion fatigue is that it attacks the very core of what brought people into that kind of work: their empathy and compassion for others.
The seminar will have several speakers including researchers, social workers, local and national celebrities and a nationally-recognized comedian.
Six continuing education hours will be awarded (to include at least two social work hours) at the conclusion of the training. Attendees will leave with certificates in hand.
The 2nd Annual Compassion Fatigue Retreat is Friday, Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is held at Seawell’s Banquet & Conference Center located at 1125 Rosewood Drive in Columbia.
Learn more by clicking or tapping here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.