Lawmaker says the Penny Tax Program misspent $43 million or more

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County’s Penny Tax Program continues to be at the center of scrutiny with new information on the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s preliminary audit.
One lawmaker, who saw the preliminary audit said that over $40 million from the Penny Tax Program was misspent.
The program began seven years ago as a fund for projects like roads and infrastructure.
The preliminary audit hasn’t been released to the public, but there are two big questions surrounding the preliminary audit -- how much exactly was misspent and where did those millions of tax dollars go?
These are questions that the council nor the South Carolina Department of Revenue are answering, but Representative Kirkman Finlay, who represents Richland County and District 75 and has seen the preliminary report, said the county could be responsible for the program misspending $43 million as of May 2018.
“The numbers are pretty startling,” Finlay said. “The county general fund could be on the hook for as much as 43 million dollars as of May 2018.”
The South Carolina Department of Revenue’s audit is looking into the program’s spending from 2013 to 2018.
“My concern is, it was $43 million as of May 2018, it may be over $50 million now, maybe as much as 60. How is the county going to repay this money? So, if there’s a problem, what are we going to do?” Finlay said.
The Program Development Team, an outside party, was hired to handle the funds for the program from 2014 to 2018.
“Richland County has not received a final report from DOR,” Council vice-chair Dalhi Myers said in a statement. “When we do, the public is entitled to that information and a full explanation of it. Until we do, I will have no comment on this important and urgent matter as we are in the middle of confidential settlement negotiations.”
DOR officials confirmed to WIS that Richland County has 90 days to dispute any of the findings in the preliminary audit report and they will be provided with additional time to dispute those findings.
“The fact that it’s gone on this long and they’ve denied public access for this long does not mean it’s getting better,” Finlay said.
County officials hired a third party to conduct a separate audit on the PDT’s spending. This audit has also not been made public, but the council voted to freeze PDT’s payments last month and that contract ended on Monday.
“It’s the people’s money. Show them how you spent it,” Finlay said.
At the Richland County Council meeting, Michael Niermeier, Director of Transportation, provided an update in the wake of the PDT’s contract ending.
Niermeier reported that there are no delays with the Penny Tax projects and that all projects are on proceeding as they were before the contract ended. He said the big change is that all of the employees working on the projects are now Richland County employees instead of PDT employees.
The ongoing projects include intersection projects, greenways, resurfacing projects, sidewalk projects, and dirt roads. They also announced a list of contractors for construction, engineering, and inspection, as well as on-call engineering, that the Department of Transportation plans to hire for future projects.
County officials said that over a million redacted documents will eventually be posted on the Richland County website.
They told WIS that would be happening in stages but it’s not clear if the audit will eventually be one of those documents posted for the public.
