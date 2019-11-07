Gamecocks’ Harris named to Wade Trophy watch list

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tyasha Harris continues to garner attention for her play and her leadership with the Gamecocks.
The South Carolina senior guard has now been named to the Wade Trophy watch list. The award recognizes the best women’s college basketball player who serves as a positive role model on and off the court.
Harris is one of 30 players to make the watch list. Just recently, she was also named to the Naismith Trophy watch list as well. Should Harris win this award, she would be the second Gamecock to do so behind A’ja Wilson.
Harris looks to help the Gamecocks pick up their second win of the year on Sunday when they travel to Maryland.
