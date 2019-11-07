Former Irmo mayor learns from mistake, spends year educating self and embracing community

"It was a really great experience to witness what happens when you have those one-on-one encounters. The mayor was able to go to the mosque and meet local Muslims and that provided an opportunity to take some of those negative stereotypes and really have them shattered and then to construct new ones in their place through those relationships. The mayor was received so well at the mosque ... which was incredible. The folks at the mosque knew what he had said and yet they welcomed him with open arms," Bird said.