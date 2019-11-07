FIRST ALERT: Get ready! We’re tracking temperatures in the 20s & 30s!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several Alert Days are posted for the bitter cold!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A cold front will bring scattered rain and an isolated storm or two to the Midlands tonight into early Friday. Rain chances are around 60% tonight, then down to 30% on Friday.
· High temperatures will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
· Alert Days have been issued for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures will start each day in the upper 20s and lower 30s. In fact, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the Midlands for Saturday morning.
· Temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s by Sunday, then into the low 70s Monday.
· Another cold front will usher in showers and even colder weather next week with highs in the upper 40s by next Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s by Thursday morning. As a result, Thursday morning is a First Alert.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers as a cold front pushes into the area. An isolated storm is possible. We’ll watch the radar for you. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s.
A few early morning showers are possible Friday. Rain chances are around 30%. But once the front passes east of the Midlands, we’ll see gradual clearing skies and much colder weather moving in. Our breezes will also pick up. Afternoon temperatures will likely fall from the 50s into the 40s in a few communities.
However, even colder weather will settle in by Friday night into Saturday morning. That’s why Saturday morning is a First Alert. A Freeze Watch is also in effect Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Plan ahead! Highs will climb into the mid 50s.
Sunday morning is also a First Alert. Morning temperatures will return to the 20s and 30s. By afternoon, highs will climb into the mid 60s.
Highs will rebound into the low 70s by Monday. Then, another strong cold front will bring rain by Tuesday and even colder weather by Wednesday. In fact, highs will fall into the 40s by Wednesday. Morning temps will dip into the upper 20s by Thursday. That’s why next Thursday morning is a First Alert.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Lingering AM Showers (20-30%). Then, Gradual Clearing. Cooler. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Alert Day Saturday: Morning temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Mostly Sunny.
Alert Day Sunday: Morning temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. Mostly Sunny.
Veterans Day: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs near 70.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.
