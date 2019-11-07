First Alert Forecast: Prepare For MUCH Colder Temperatures This Weekend

Two Blast of Arctic Has Alert Days Posted For Saturday, Sunday and Next Thursday
Enjoy today as it’s the last day of Highs in the 70s we’ll see for a good time to come!
A strong cold front arrives by early Friday. The front will bring in the coldest air of the season (for now) with a powerful arctic airmass. We’ll see a quick area of rain and showers late tonight into Friday morning. Winds will pick up behind the front and gust over 20mph at times and the temperatures will plummet. Highs tomorrow and the weekend will be 20-25 degrees below normal with Highs in the 50s and Lows in the 30s (with a few upper 20s in the colder locations)
Round two of arctic air comes in late Tuesday…this will be the new and improved “coldest air of the season” as overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will be in the 20s. Crazy unseasonably cold for November!
First Alert Saturday and Sunday
Under clear skies Saturday and Sunday night we will see widespread temperatures between 28 – 33 degrees. This would be at freezing or slightly below for several hours. This would put an end to the growing season and any plants would be severely damaged or die. Pets should be brought inside or given a warm place during the coldest hours.
First Alert Thursday
The second cold blast will be stronger than the one over the weekend. Thursday morning (November 14th), we could see low temperatures in the middle 20s.
Weather Highlights:
- Increasing clouds today…warm in the 70s
- Showers and rain ahead of a cold front tonight into Friday morning
- First Alert Day Saturday and Sunday for sharply colder air moves into the state with lows in the 30s
- First Alert Day NEXT Thursday for very cold air as we’ll see lows in the 20s
Forecast:
Today: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Showers and rain developing. Breezy. Lows Near 50 Rain chance 70%
Friday: Morning showers ending, clearing skies by midday, windy and much cooler. Highs middle 50s. Rain chance 40% before 6AM
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.