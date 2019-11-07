First Alert Forecast: Prepare For MUCH Colder Temperatures This Weekend

A strong cold front arrives by early Friday. The front will bring in the coldest air of the season (for now) with a powerful arctic airmass. We’ll see a quick area of rain and showers late tonight into Friday morning. Winds will pick up behind the front and gust over 20mph at times and the temperatures will plummet. Highs tomorrow and the weekend will be 20-25 degrees below normal with Highs in the 50s and Lows in the 30s (with a few upper 20s in the colder locations)