Edwards becomes second Gamecock to accept invite to Senior Bowl

“Think about some of the greats that played here. Bryan is certainly in that category," head coach Will Muschamp said after the Vanderbilt game. "His competitive edge is off the charts, the way he practices, the way he prepares, the way he does everything is awesome. ... He competes every down like it’s his last down. I’ve seen that for four years now. We are certainly going to miss him. He’s going to go down as one of the Gamecock greats of all time. I saw his mom, Michelle, when I got off the bus for Gamecock Walk and told her how proud I was of Bryan. It’s a great family, great Gamecocks that came to us when we weren’t very good and had other opportunities to go to a lot of different schools. He came here and has had a wonderful career.”