Edwards becomes second Gamecock to accept invite to Senior Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - A second South Carolina football star will participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Wide receiver Bryan Edwards has received and accepted the invitation to play in the game on Saturday, January 25 in Mobile, Ala. On Wednesday evening Gamecocks defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw became the first member of the team to accept the invitation.
Edwards is having the best statistical season of his Gamecocks career. In nine games played 62 receptions for 726 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the SEC in average receptions per game (6.9) and is fifth in receiving yards per game (80.7). Edwards is coming of a 14-catch, 139-yard game against Vanderbilt, which matched a program record for catches in a game and puts him just 88 receiving yards shy of passing Alshon Jeffery for the most career receiving yards in program history. Earlier this season he surpassed Kenny McKinley (207) for the most receptions in a career and now has 225. Two games prior to that he passed McKinley's program record for consecutive games with a catch, now sitting at 47.
Edwards will be one of 25 Gamecocks that will participate in senior night on Saturday evening prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff against Appalachian State on ESPN2.
“Think about some of the greats that played here. Bryan is certainly in that category," head coach Will Muschamp said after the Vanderbilt game. "His competitive edge is off the charts, the way he practices, the way he prepares, the way he does everything is awesome. ... He competes every down like it’s his last down. I’ve seen that for four years now. We are certainly going to miss him. He’s going to go down as one of the Gamecock greats of all time. I saw his mom, Michelle, when I got off the bus for Gamecock Walk and told her how proud I was of Bryan. It’s a great family, great Gamecocks that came to us when we weren’t very good and had other opportunities to go to a lot of different schools. He came here and has had a wonderful career.”
At the start of the season, Edwards and Kinlaw were two of 11 Gamecocks that made the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List. The other nine were quarterback Jake Bentley, linebacker T.J. Brunson, punter, Joseph Charlton, running backs Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster, tight end Kyle Markway, offensive tackle Donell Stanley, defensive tackle Keir Thomas and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum.
Edwards and Kinlaw’s invitations makes it three straight years the Gamecocks will be represented. Cornerback Jamarcus King was there in 2018 and in 2019 wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Dennis Daley were there.
Copyright 2019 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.