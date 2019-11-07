Dominion Energy pledges to support National Guard and Reserve employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy South Carolina has joined other employers across the nation in pledging support of employees in the National Guard and Reserve.
Company officials signed a statement of support for the Guard and Reserve during a special ceremony Oct. 30 at its corporate campus in the Midlands.
The pledge means Dominion Energy South Carolina fully supports its National Guard and Reserve employees and their families by compensating employees who are deployed overseas for up to five years, as well as supporting their military training for active duty.
“One in five of our new hires are veterans and we do that because the fact they’re safety focused, they’re mission oriented and they’re a really good fit for our culture,” Rodney Blevins, president and CEO of Dominion Energy Southeast, said. "It’s an opportunity to make sure that when veterans do decide to leave the military, they can come back to work for us. For those that stay in the National Guards Reserves, we want to make sure we are doing our part to support them and their families if they get called back to active duty and also when they go to training and things that are required associated with it.”
In addition to signing the statement of support, Dominion Energy supervisor William Hayden received The Patriot Award for his support of his employees who are active in the National Guard and Reserve Force.
