CPD seeks 56-year-old man accused of breaking into home, assaulting another man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for Jackie Evans, who is accused of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and grand larceny.
Authorities said Evans is accused of breaking into a home on the 1600 block of Hollywood Drive at 2 a.m on Oct. 10. While inside, officials said Evans stole a variety of electronic items and pepper-sprayed a man who came home to find Evans inside.
After attacking the man, Evans left the home.
CPD believes Evans is a possible suspect connected with other crimes in South Columbia.
If you have any information about Evans’ whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
