Columbia man shot to death in May knew his killer, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies made an arrest in the homicide case of a man killed near the Congaree National Park in Gasden.
The shooting happened on the night of May 5 on Bluff Road.
Richard Lamar Patterson, 31, of Columbia, died in that shooting.
Anthony Williams, 27, has just been charged in Patterson’s death.
Sheriff Leon Lott said the men knew each other and were not on good terms. Deputies said the men’s dispute “escalated into a shooting,” on the night Patterson was killed.
Williams was already in jail for an unrelated case in Florence County. He was charged by Richland County deputies Nov. 7.
Lott made the announcement of Williams’ arrest in a news conference Thursday. He said of the 17 homicides being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office so far in 2019, all but three of them have been solved.
