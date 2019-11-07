Columbia gang member sentenced to 4 years in federal prison on weapon charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 30-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.
Officials said Donald Bendon ran away from a Columbia Police officer who tried to approach him on Oct.5, 2018. During the chase, officials said Benson took a loaded gun from his jacket and threw it away as he continued to run.
Following his arrest, evidence was used to identify Benson’s status as a validated gang member.
Benson was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison.
