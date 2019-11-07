Columbia gang member sentenced to 4 years in federal prison on weapon charge

Columbia gang member sentenced to 4 years in federal prison on weapon charge
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 7, 2019 at 4:37 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 4:37 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 30-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Donald Bendon ran away from a Columbia Police officer who tried to approach him on Oct.5, 2018. During the chase, officials said Benson took a loaded gun from his jacket and threw it away as he continued to run.

Following his arrest, evidence was used to identify Benson’s status as a validated gang member.

Benson was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.