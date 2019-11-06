1-year-old girl hit by bullet in Upstate while her mother held her, police say

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WYFF) - A 1-year-old child was hit by a bullet Tuesday night in Gaffney, according to Capt. Ron Ramsey, with the Gaffney Police Department.
Ramsey said the girl’s mother was walking down Kendrick Street near Littlejohn about 9:30 p.m. holding her when a bullet hit the girl’s foot.
Ramsey did not know the condition of the child as of Wednesday morning.
He said he did not know if the mother and child were targeted or if the girl was hit by a stray bullet.
Investigators found shell casings in the roadway, police said.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.