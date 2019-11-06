VIDEO: Student almost struck by logging truck while boarding school bus in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A disaster was narrowly avoided Wednesday morning when a logging truck swerved past a stopped school bus seconds after a student boarded.
The incident happened on Flat Rock Road. The bus had its lights and stop arm flashing when the logging truck swerved to avoid another truck that was stopped for the bus, according to Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation Director Bryan Vaughn.
Video from inside the bus shows the student board just before the truck goes speeding past the open door.
Officials say the truck struck the bus’s extended safety crossing gate. Luckily, the student who boarded the bus and everyone else inside were unharmed.
“We are thankful our students and driver were not hurt in this near miss,” Vaughn said. “This event continues to highlight the concerns of driver’s inattentiveness and driving too fast for conditions. Mr. Eddie Reese (bus driver) did a great job in this event and we are thankful for his calm and professional approach.”
Along with the video, Vaughn posted a photo of the truck and bus on Facebook along with information about the incident for parents.
Vaughn said Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. It is unclear if any charges are being filed.
