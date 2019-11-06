Suspect dead, deputy recovering after shooting at Fayetteville hospital

By WECT Staff | November 6, 2019 at 9:01 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 12:58 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) — A suspect who was shot while attempting to take a deputy’s gun at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has died, according to Fayetteville police.

The deputy and suspect were shot Wednesday morning just after 8:15 at the hospital in Fayetteville, N.C.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the suspect tried to take the deputy’s weapon and a scuffle ensued. Another detective happened to be in the area for an unrelated investigation and was able to assist and subdue the subject.

The suspect had been taken into custody Tuesday night on active warrants related to home invasions. The subject started having medical issues so authorities took him to the hospital.

The deputy is expected to recover.

Authorities confirm that the hospital is safe and secure for potential patients or visitors.

There is a joint investigation underway, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

