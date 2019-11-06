1st college football playoff rankings of season to be released tonight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Clemson is ranked No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff poll of the 2019 season.
The Tigers are behind No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Penn State.
The College Football Playoff Committee will release a weekly poll through the conference championship games. The semifinal field will be set Dec. 8.
The semifinal games will be played Dec. 28 in Atlanta and Phoenix.
Georgia is just outside of the playoff field, ranked sixth.
Clemson is looking to make the playoff field for the fifth season in a row. The defending national champions have been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in each of the last four playoff fields.
By the numbers
WYFF News 4 Investigates broke down past College Football Playoff poll initial releases to find out what they may reveal about the eventual playoff field.
In 2014, one team in the initial top four made the playoff. Two teams went on to make the playoff in 2015 and 2016. Three teams in the first top four became playoff teams in 2017 and 2018.
Each year has featured one team ranked in the top four of the first poll that ended the season out of the top 10:
- 2014 - Auburn - from 3 to 19
- 2015 - LSU - from 2 to 20
- 2016 - Texas A&M - from 4 to not ranked
- 2017 - ND - from 3 to 14
- 2018 - LSU - from 3 to 11
It’s proving more difficult to make a move from a high initial ranking all the way up to the top four by the end of the season.
These are the highest ranked teams in first poll to make the playoff:
- 2014 - Ohio State - from 16 to 4
- 2015 - Oklahoma - from 15 to 4
- 2016 - Ohio State - from 6 to 3
- 2017 - Oklahoma - from 5 to 2
- 2018 - Oklahoma - from 7 to 4
Clemson has never been worse in the final poll than it was in the first poll released.
- 2014 - from 21 to 17
- 2015 - from 1 to 1
- 2016 - from 2 to 2
- 2017 - from 4 to 1
- 2018 - from 2 to 2
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.