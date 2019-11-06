SEC officials coordinator discusses Florida game vs. South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - Steve Shaw, the SEC’s coordinator of football officials, wouldn’t speak to specific plays from the South Carolina Gamecocks loss to Florida, but he did comment on the game.
That particular officiating crew, Shaw said on Wednesday during the SEC media teleconference, “graded out solidly.”
“That doesn’t talk to the individual plays,” he said. “We’ve never had a perfect game, unfortunately. We’re working towards that. A lot of times, critical calls happen in critical situations, and those are the ones we really work hard to avoid.”
Shaw also confirmed that were was communication between the league office and folks at South Carolina after the game, though he wouldn’t divulge any of the details.
“We did have communication with the school,” Shaw said, “And they know exactly how the evaluations were.”
At least two of the questionable calls (or non-calls) were on plays that ended with touchdowns by the Gators.
“There is high accountability in every one of these,” Shaw said. “Your individual and crew scores impact if you’re going to work and if you do work, what types of games you get.
“High accountability on that and it does have impact on the schedule and availability of those officials.”
