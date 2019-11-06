RCSD: Investigation underway after man shot by suspects in truck while walking

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident after a man arrived at a hospital after being shot several times in the upper body.
The man told deputies he was shot by suspects who were in a pickup truck earlier in the day while he was walking near Trenholm Acres.
Deputies said the man is being uncooperative and not providing further information on where the shooting happened or a description of the suspects.
If you were in the area or have any information about the shooting, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
