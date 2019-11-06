Lexington man sentenced to 3 years in prison on several charges dating back to 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 29-year-old Lexington man has been sentenced to serve three years in prison in connection with four separate incidents.
Matthew Johns was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, hit and run, and two charges of domestic violence, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
On June 22, 2018, Lexington Police received a call from a resident stating a woman and child ran into the road crying while Johns chased them. The woman told officers she and Johns were arguing when he hit her in the head and body, which left visible injuries. Johns was charged with second-degree domestic violence.
Officials said Johns was involved in a hit-and-run on Aug. 8, 2018. Officers in Lexington saw Johns pull into a business driveway only to stop with his vehicle still in the road. When officers stopped to help Johns, they smelled marijuana, searched Johns’ vehicle, and found a digital scale and more than three grams of meth.
On Oct. 16, 2018, Johns was seen by a Lexington Police officer driving a vehicle while his license was under suspension. When the officer tried to stop Johns, he sped away. The officer did not continue to chase Johns because Johns was driving recklessly. Officials said Johns ultimately turned off the road, hit a vehicle, and drove off without stopping. One day later, John was arrested after barricading himself in his home for several hours.
On June 20, 2019, Johns broke into the home of the woman he attacked in June 2018 and tried to force her into the bedroom. Officials said the woman had a protective order against Johns. The woman’s roommate called the police.
Johns was initially sentenced to 15 years, but the sentence was suspended to three years in prison and two years of probation on the drug charge, three years probation for domestic violence, and one year for the hit and run.
Johns has also been ordered to pay $200 restitution to cover the insurance deductible.
