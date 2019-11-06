‘It’s time for change’: Irmo voters oust three incumbents in town election

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo voters showed up at the polls in historic numbers on Tuesday, electing a new mayor and two town council members.
Mayor Hardy King, who has served as mayor since 2011, lost his re-election campaign to councilman Barry Walker, who has served on the town council for 15 years. Walker won by almost 500 votes, according to numbers provided by town officials.
“People bought into my message that building relationships matter and I asked them for two new council members and they did it,” said Walker. “They are ready for change and we’re going to lead Irmo in the right direction.”
There was no love lost between the two over the last several months of campaigning and Walker said the biggest difference between him and King is his willingness to listen to people.
“Some people mistake bickering and arguing and debating as being a bad thing,” he said. “If you’re passionate about your point and you want to express it, me as the mayor should not try to stifle your voice in expressing your opinion.”
Voters overwhelmingly rejected two non-binding referendum questions posed about the idea of a property tax or hospitality tax as a way for the town to bring in additional venue. There were 1,280 “no” votes tallied when asked about a hospitality tax, while 478 voters were in favor. When asked about a property tax, 1,313 voters said no, while 434 voted yes.
The third referendum question asked voters if they were in favor of overturning the town’s parking ordinance, which has proven controversial since it was initially put in place last August. 948 voters said they were in favor of it being overturned while 806 said no.
Walker said he believes the ordinance can be amended but does not think it should be repealed because many people have spent money to ensure they were in compliance with the law.
“We can’t pull the rug out from underneath them and say, ‘Oh, well we don’t have to do that anymore,’” he said. “They’re going to come in droves with pitchforks and say you need us to give our money back Irmo to accommodate this law.”
Political newcomers Kelly Busch and Erik Sickinger will join the town council after voters ousted incumbents Julius Waites and Mark Pouliot.
“The negativity and the arguing, the time for that is over and it’s time for the better angels of Irmo to reappear again,” said Sickinger. “I realize I have a lot of work to do, this is not the end of anything except the end of the campaign and now comes the unofficial and shortly thereafter start of getting to work.”
Sickinger said he did not understand why questions about a property tax or hospitality tax were placed on the ballot but is glad voters voted against instituting any kind of additional tax.
“I think the voters were pretty clear on their opinion,” he said. “It’s not like a case was ever made for those things and if the previous administration had thought that was something they really wanted to do, they would have made a case for them.”
Kelly Busch said he, too, is happy to see voters speak out against the possibility of a returning property tax or hospitality tax within the town. Like Walker, he believes the parking ordinance should be amended.
“I don’t think the town wants more taxes and in addition to that, some of these divisive ordinances we have are part of the things that created contention between residents so I think the proposal going forward is to start the healing process and bring all the sides in and find something that works for everyone,” Busch said.
Busch said there is room for compromise and he hopes to reach that point, along with his fellow council members and newly elected mayor.
“A lot of these are ordinances that were put into place and I believe when they were put in place they were very heavily one-sided,” said Busch.
A special election will be held this spring for the seat left on the council by Walker.
