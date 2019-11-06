Gamecocks’ Harris named to Naismith Trophy watch list

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina senior guard Tyasha Harris is one of 50 players in the country who have been named to the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy watch list.
Harris, a preseason All-SEC first-team selection by coaches and media, could become the fourth player in program history to record 1,000 points and 500 assists. Right now, she is 98 assists shy of the South Carolina program record.
On Tuesday, Harris finished with 11 points, four assists, five rebounds, and two steals to help the Gamecocks open the season with a 103-43 win over Alabama State.
Should Harris win the award, she would become the second player in South Carolina history to do so. A’ja Wilson won the Naismith Trophy in 2018.
No. 8 South Carolina travels to Maryland on Sunday to take on the fourth-ranked Terrapins. The game can be seen on ESPN.
