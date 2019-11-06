First Alert Forecast: BIG Pattern Change On The Way! MUCH Colder Temperatures Coming

First Alert Days For Saturday and Sunday For Unseasonably Cold Air
High pressure will be our friend today and Thursday as we enjoy some wonderful Fall weather. Highs in the 70s lows in the upper 40s through Thursday…then the bottom falls out!
A strong cold front arrives by Friday. The front will bring in the coldest air of the season with a powerful arctic airmass. We’ll see a quick area of rain and showers late Thursday night into Friday morning. Winds will pick up behind the front and gust over 20mph at times and the temperatures will plummet. Highs over the weekend will be 20-25 degrees below normal with Highs in the 50s and Lows in the 30s
But wait, there’s more! It’s looking like another shot of colder air arrives late Monday into Tuesday. This will simply will reinforce the cold air in place.
First Alert Saturday and Sunday
Under clear skies Saturday and Sunday night we will see widespread temperatures between 28 – 33 degrees. This would be at freezing or slightly below for several hours. This would put an end to the growing season and any plants would be severely damaged or die. Pets should be brought inside or given a warm place during the coldest hours.
Weather Highlights:
- Super Fall weather Today and Thursday
- Cold front moves though late Thursday
- Showers and rain ahead of the front Thursday Night/ Friday AM
- First Alert Day Saturday and Sunday for sharply colder air moves into the state
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Fair and not as cold. Lows lower 50s
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 70s
Thursday Night: Rain likely. Lows Near 50. Rain chance 60%
Friday: Morning showers ending, clearing skies by midday, windy and much cooler. Highs middle 50s. Rain chance 30%
