First Alert Forecast: BIG Pattern Change On The Way! MUCH Colder Temperatures Coming

A strong cold front arrives by Friday. The front will bring in the coldest air of the season with a powerful arctic airmass. We’ll see a quick area of rain and showers late Thursday night into Friday morning. Winds will pick up behind the front and gust over 20mph at times and the temperatures will plummet. Highs over the weekend will be 20-25 degrees below normal with Highs in the 50s and Lows in the 30s