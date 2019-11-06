FIRST ALERT: Brace yourself! We’re tracking temperatures in the 20s & 30s!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Much colder weather is on the way! In fact, Alert Days are posted for Saturday and Sunday mornings as temperatures drop into the low 30s. We’ve also issued another Alert Day next for even colder weather.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Highs will climb into the lower 70s Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
· A strong cold front moves in late Thursday into Friday. Scattered showers are in your forecast Thursday evening into early Friday. Rain chances are around 60% Thursday evening, then down to 20% on Friday.
· High temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s Friday, then into the low 50s Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30s.
· Alert Days have been issued for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures will start each day in the low 30s. Plan ahead.
· Temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s by Sunday afternoon.
· Another cold front will usher in even colder weather next week with highs in the 40s by next Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s by Thursday morning. As a result, Thursday morning is a First Alert.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be cool. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.
Most of your Thursday will be dry. We’ll see increasing clouds with highs in the low 70s.
A strong cold front moves in late Thursday evening into Friday. That front will push rain into the Midlands Thursday evening into early Friday. Rain chances are around 60% for Thursday evening, then will fall to 20% by Friday morning. Skies will become sunny on Friday.
Behind the front, much colder weather will trickle in. In fact, highs will likely dip into the mid to upper 50s by Friday. Highs will be in the low 50s Saturday. Even colder weather is expected at night. That’s why we’ve issued Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures will dip into the low 30s. Let’s start planning ahead for this cold weather, and think about your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.
Highs will rebound into the mid and upper 60s by Sunday and Monday. Another strong cold front ushers in even colder weather by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. In fact, highs will fall into the 40s by Wednesday. Morning temps will dip into the upper 20s by Thursday. That’s why next Thursday morning is a First Alert.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Evening Showers (60%). Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Lingering AM Showers (20%). Then, Mostly Sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Alert Day Saturday: Morning temps in the low 30s. Highs in the low 50s. Mostly Sunny.
Alert Day Sunday: Morning temps in the low 30s. Highs in the low 60s. Mostly Sunny.
Veterans Day: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 50s.
