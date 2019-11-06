Chapin Police investigating early-morning vehicle break-ins

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Chapin are searching for suspects who were caught on surveillance video breaking into several vehicles in the Eagle’s Nest subdivision.
Officials said the break-ins happened on Oct. 31 at around 4:30 a.m. According to the police department, most of the vehicles were left unlocked. At this point, there is no confirmation that the suspects stole anything.
If you have any information about these incidents, please call the Chapin Police Department at 803-575-8500.
