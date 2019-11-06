Chapin Police investigating early-morning vehicle break-ins

Chapin Police investigating early-morning vehicle break-ins
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 6, 2019 at 1:14 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 1:39 PM

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Chapin are searching for suspects who were caught on surveillance video breaking into several vehicles in the Eagle’s Nest subdivision.

Eagle's Nest Video

Here is video of suspects from last night who unlawfully entered multiple vehicles in the Eagle's Nest Subdivision. If you can identify these individuals please contact Chief Zeigler at 803-575-8500.

Posted by Chapin Police Department on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Officials said the break-ins happened on Oct. 31 at around 4:30 a.m. According to the police department, most of the vehicles were left unlocked. At this point, there is no confirmation that the suspects stole anything.

More Eagle's Nest Video

Here is more video from the incidents in Eagle's Nest from 10/31. If you have information on this case please call Chief Zeigler at 803-575-8500.

Posted by Chapin Police Department on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

If you have any information about these incidents, please call the Chapin Police Department at 803-575-8500.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.