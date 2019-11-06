Cash Back Day: the newest shopping holiday kicks off this Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you thought holiday shopping started on Black Friday, you were wrong.
The newest retail shopping extravaganza kicks off this Thursday, November 7th at midnight and promises to have hundreds of retailers participating in as much as 20% off online purchases.
Here’s what you need to know:
- To participate you need to create a free RetailMeNot account via their website or on the app.
- Cash Back Day begins Nov. 7 for a full 24-hour period (in the future it will always be the first Thursday of November).
- To get the deals and discounts, make sure the “cash back activate” button is pushed when shopping through RetailMeNot.
- Cash Back Day offers up to 20 percent in cash back from purchases from hundreds of retailers
Who is participating?
RetailMeNot has partnered with more than 200 brands. Retailers include Amazon, Macy’s, Overstock, Bloomingdale’s, Home Depot and Best Buy. Other fashion and beauty brands participating are American Eagle, Ulta Beauty, Express, Lululemon, Adidas, Kendra Scott, J. Crew and Bonobos, among others.
How do I get cash back?
After purchasing goods from one of the Cash Back Day retailers, customers can receive the cash back through Venmo, PayPal or as a gift card to a participating retailer. For gift cards, customers will be given a bonus value in addition to their cash back. However, don’t expect that money back instantly. The money back could take up to 45 days after the purchase.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.