Abortion ban bill headed to Senate floor, exceptions for rape and incest restored

The Senate Medical Affairs committee is made up of 10 Republicans and 7 Democrats. Two women are also on the panel. Sen. Margie Bright Matthews (D-Colleton) was the only woman in attendance for Tuesday's meeting. She said, "There's still going to be a fight on the floor. I'm the only woman that's here, with a lot of people who aren't women telling me what to do with my body. It's going to be a fight."