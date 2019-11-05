West Columbia unveils new all-inclusive playground

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A playground for all kids regardless of ability or disability opened Monday in West Columbia.
City leaders gathered to cut the ribbon at Carraway Park at the Riverwalk, officially opening a new inclusive playground for the community.
The all-inclusive ADA Accessible park features a zip-line type swing, a slide, and other playground equipment that can be accessed by all children.
Special Education classes from Riverbank and Northside Elementary were on hand to enjoy the playground after remarks from state lawmakers and local dignitaries.
Those who took the podium spoke about how this park now fulfills an important need in the community.
Tem Miles Jr, the West Columbia Mayor Pro Tem said the park carries personal significance for him.
"There's not a single thing I'm more proud of, short of my family, than to see this park come to fruition." Miles said. "I've got a daughter here - who's in a wheelchair. I've got two other daughters who aren't in wheelchairs. And for the first time in the city of West Columbia, they'll get to play together. It's a big thing for our community. Not just today- but into the future."
That sentiment was echoed by State Senator Nikki Setzler.
"This park is for students of all abilities to be able to play together. To be here with each other, and to share grow and learn together," Setzler said.
The park is located at 212 Hudson Street in West Columbia.
Lawmakers credited the Central Carolina Community Foundation as a financial contributor, via grant, to the building of the park.
The playground will also feature a larger parking lot which people can use to access the Riverwalk.
